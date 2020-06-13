Fae Tactics is coming to Steam soon with 'menuless' turn-based combat

VIDEO: The Humble segment from the PC Gaming Show. Trailer also on YouTube.

I see a couple things that can be called menus in the new Fae Tactics trailer shown at the PC Gaming Show today, but menu-like things seem scarce enough, especially compared to your typical tactics game, to validate the developer's claim that this turn-based combat is "menuless." It seems we'll be calling in the titular faes to help fight our enemies in Fae Tactics, directing them around the battlefield (in a menu-free way) as the hero, "a young magic user named Peony." Typically in this sort of fantasy scenario our goal is to save the world, but Fae Tactics comes with the subtitle "The girl who destroyed the world," so I'm not so sure.

According to the Steam page, we'll "summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters" as we "dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae." That doesn't really clear things up, but hey, maybe we do destroy the world, and maybe that's OK. Or maybe we already destroyed the world, as the subtitle suggests, and now we have to save it—from ourselves?

Whatever the case, Fae Tactics looks cute, and it'll be out this summer, which last time I checked was growing very near up here in the Northern Hemisphere. It's nice to see tactics games pop up on PC that clearly do things a bit differently than Final Fantasy Tactics. Look for it on Steam soon, then.