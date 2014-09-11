Fable Anniversary will support modding with included Unreal Engine 3 editor

Fable Anniversary arrives on Steam on September 12, bringing with it improved graphics, Steam achievements, and a closet full of swanky outfits. But there may be even more than that to look forward to, as Lionhead has confirmed that it will also include support for player-created mods.

Users will be able to edit Fable Anniversary's art and animation with a version of the Unreal Engine 3 editor that will be included with the game. "This means that anything our artists and animators can do, the mod community will now be able to do," Producer Craig Oman told Eurogamer .

Unfortunately, the editor won't enable the addition of new content like quests or characters, but Oman added that "we are working with some of the modding community already as part of our beta testing and we will continue to do what we can to support them post-launch."

Fable Anniversary will also add a new "Heroic" difficult setting for experienced players, with increased enemy line of sight, reduced damage on ranged weapons, reduced player armor levels and no Resurrection Phials. Pre-purchases may be made now on Steam, which is offering a 20 percent discount on the regular $35 price until the game goes live.