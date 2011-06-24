Popular

F1 2011 trailer details 16 player races and co-op championship mode

By

A new dev diary for F1 2011 details some of the improvements we can expect from the Formula One sequel. Improved multiplayer is going to be a big focus, with 16 player online multiplayer support and a new co-op championship mode. The full roster of drivers, teams and manufacturers will be updated for the next Formula One season, and the game will also include the new Indian Grand Prix. We'll be making racing cars go "nyyeeaaaaaoowwww" when the game comes out on September 23 this year.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments