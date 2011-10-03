Explore 30,000 parsecs of Star Wars: The Old Republic

As reported on RPS , this rather cool map viewing tool has popped up on the official Star Wars: The Old Republic site . There's lots of satisfying zooming about involved and a bunch of videos highlighting the varied climates you'll be exploring when the game launches on December 22.

Possibly most exciting though is the 3D ship viewing tool. Fancy inspecting the exterior of a BV-17 Thunderclap? Fill yer boots fellow Star Wars fan.

Why not read our recent Star Wars: The Old Republic preview while it loads? Craving more TOR? Read the rest of our Star Wars: The Old Republic news .