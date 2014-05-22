Evolve release date announced: Turtle Rock's co-op shooter stomps into view this October

When fiction implies that humans are the real monsters, it rarely means it this literally. Evolve, the asymmetrical online shooter from Turtle Rock, pits four players against one hulking, monstrous friend—an evolving beast of destructive force. If you want to exercise your inner weird-jawed, growling colossus, you'll have the chance later this year. 2K have just announced the game's release date, revealing it will be available to clawed paws all around the world on 21 October.

