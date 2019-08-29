EVGA’s new G5 PSUs come out with aggressive pricing and a 10-year warranty

(Image credit: EVGA)

EVGA just updated its portfolio of power supplies with its new G5 series, comprising 1000W, 850W, 750W, and 650W models. What strikes me about these new PSUs is the balance between price and features, and the lengthy ten-year warranty.

They also come in a "new EVGA 2019 power supply box," which maybe your cat will appreciate. To quote my own feline residents (or what I imagine they're thinking when they plop into a box), "If i fits, I sits."

All four models are 80 Plus Gold certified, which essentially means they run more efficiently than non-certified PSUs (less power gets wasted as heat). EVGA is also touting things like "the highest possible quality Japanese capacitors" and a fully modular design.

The new G5 series effectively replaces the G3 series. The primary difference that I can tell is the G5 models feature a larger fan (135mm) to reduce noise without an increase in the size of the PSU. They also feature new ECO mode fan profiles.

Pricing on these new models look attractive compared to our picks of the top PSUs, particularly with the introductory sale and mail-in-rebates being offered. Here's how it breaks down:

Looking at the 1000W model, for the most part it doesn't get a whole lot cheaper, unless you want to chance a generic brand.

If you are unsure about how much wattage you actually need, there are several online PSU calculators that can help. I've often recommended the one at OuterVision, which can also take into account overclocked settings.

The G5 PSUs are available now.