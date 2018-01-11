EVGA’s 2200W power supply provides enough juice for seven GTX 1080 Ti cards

Twitter via Jacob Freeman (EVGA). Click for original. (Image credit: Twitter via Jacob Freeman)

If you thought your 1,000W power supply was boss, check this out—EVGA is showing off its new Supernova 2200 P2, which as it name implies is a monster PSU that delivers 2,200 watts of 80 Plus Platinum power.

Wondering what the hell could require so much juice? EVGA has been telling CES attendees that its new PSU can power up to seven GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards. Forget Crysis, with proper SLI scaling, you could run whatever you damn well please at 8K off of seven GeForce GTX 1080 Tis.

[Note: Someone said seven GTX 1070 cards initially, but that seems way off, as those are only 150W TDP for the stock 1070 FE. You could run at least 12, possibly as many as 14, 1070 cards with 2200W, particularly if you drop the max power level a bit. Seven 1080 Ti cards would be 1750W TDP at stock, which seems the more likely target here. We've asked EVGA for clarification on the number of PCIe connectors as well. There are nine sockets on the PSU, and potentially two 8-pin connectors per socket. While that would exceed the output if fully loaded, using a combination of 6-pin and 8-pin connectors would work.]

Gaming is the not the target audience here, though. EVGA is clearly taking aim at cryptocurrency miners with this one. Those users will find that the all-important +12V rail provides a staggering 183.3 amps, which is exactly 100a more than EVGA's 1000W model.

Pulling that much power out of a typical 110V US household outlet is a problem. To run this beast, the side label indicates 200-240V is required.

The Supernova 1200 P2 is also fully modular, though if you're connecting half a dozen graphics cards (or more) to this thing, good luck keeping things neat and tidy.

As Legit Reviews notes, the 220V outlet requirement prevented EVGA from demonstrating its new PSU at CES, so we'll have to wait for information on noise and heat output. Same goes with pricing and availability—EVGA hasn't mentioned either. As a point of reference, EVGA's Supernova 1600 T2 carries a $460 MSRP.