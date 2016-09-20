EVGA's SuperNova G2L PSUs include LEDs and 10-year warranties

Nothing screams 'gaming PC' like a bunch of LEDs, right? That's what hardware makers seem to think, anyway, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that EVGA's SuperNova G2 power supply line is now available with LED lighting.

As far as we can tell, that's the sole upgrade to EVGA's new SuperNova G2L line. Like the non-LED models, these new units feature 80 Plus Gold certification, an Eco fan control system that disables the cooling fan during low to medium load operations, and 100 percent Japanese Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors, the insinuation being that they're not going to prematurely burst like a cheap and/or shoddy capacitor might.

These are fully modular PSUs to make installation and cable management easier. The slots on the PSU light up with white LEDs, which can also be seen through the translucent connectors that plug into them.

There are two models, both sporting a single +12V rail design. One is 750W (220-GL-0750) and offers 62.4A on the all-important +12V rail, and the other is 850W (220-GL-0850) with 70.8A on the +12V rail. Both come with the same assortment of cables:

24-pin ATX: 1 | 600mm

EPS (CPU): 2x 8-pin (4+4) | 700mm

PCI Express: 4x 8-pin (6+2) | 700mm, 850mm, 2x 700mm

SATA: 9 | 3x 550mm, 3x 650mm, 3x 750mm

Four-Pin Peripheral: 4 | 550mm, 650mm, 750mm, 850mm

Floppy: 1 | 100mm

While EVGA is pushing LEDs as a primary selling point here, it's the generous 10-year warranty that should turn heads. For most people, that means the PSU will easily outlast the original PC, perhaps even through two or three upgrades. This is particularly useful when you're talking about a gaming system.

The EVGA SuperNova 750 G2L ($130) and 850 G2L ($150) are both available now direct from EVGA.