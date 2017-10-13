Everything dies in Hunt: Showdown's Early Access trailer

With Crytek’s co-op shooter making its way to Steam Early Access, it’s time for another trailer. We’ve seen a fair amount of the game recently, including a 12 minute developer walkthrough, but the new Steam trailer provides a handy overview of Hunt: Showdown, prepping hunters for ambushes, shootouts and demon hunts.

Here’s the skinny: you play as a hunter, searching for the demons whose deaths pay the bills (and for gear). To find them, you’ll need to explore a desolate sandbox, using senses both natural and supernatural to pinpoint their location before attempting to execute them. The wrinkle is that you’re not alone. Other groups hunters, other players, are trying to do the same thing. Expect ambushes and firefights and desperate chases as you try to escape the area with your bounty.

While other players pose a danger to you and your team, I’d be just as concerned about the monsters. Spider demons, hellhounds, zombies, that giant bloke with a pig face—it’s a really horrible menagerie. Thank goodness for all the weapons, which run the gamut from trusty six shooters to grenades that create a web of tangled barbed wire.

The Hunt: Showdown Steam store page is up, but you can’t purchase it yet. It’s coming soon, however.