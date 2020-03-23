Every Heroes of the Storm character is free to play until April 2

Blizzard has unshackled all of Heroes of the Storm's heroes from the in-game shop, unlocking every single one of them for all players until April 2.

The MOBA normally rotates its free pool of heroes, ensuring you've got a few to play with before dropping any currency, but Heroes of the Storm's roster has grown massive over the years—there are 88 of them!—so there's likely at least one or two you've had an itch to play.

While Blizzard's paying less attention to its MOBA these days, moving developers off the game and killing off its official esports scene, it's still got a bit of life left in it yet, and hopefully a bit more for the next week. It's one of the few MOBAs that I've ever stuck with for more than a few days, and if you've never dipped your toes into the genre before, this one's a bit easier to wrap your head around than League of Legends or Dota 2.

It's not the only Blizzard game that's hosting an event while we're all stuck inside. Every World of Warcraft player can enjoy 100 percent bonus XP through April 20, letting you race to the end game, and in StarCraft 2 every commander, unit and ability is available to everyone through April 2, with 100 percent co-op bonus XP to boot.