Everspace continues to look fancy in new trailer

'Gameplay' is a meaningless, junk word most of the time, although it can help to distinguish between CGI, live-action, faked, and actually-in-game trailers. I can't fathom what it means in the following context, however—that context being the title of the new trailer for (stonking space roguelike) Everspace.

Here is the '1st Playable Gameplay Trailer' for Rockfish Games' beautiful space-'em-up, despite 10 minutes of game footage already appearing at the time of the Kickstarter. (I'm guessing that Everspace is now playable on the developers' end, but it is a bit confusing.)

Semantics aside, Everspace still looks a treat, eschewing realistic physics and authentic space wankery for visual loveliness and lots of colourful lasers.

Kickstarter backers are set to receive a playable alpha build in March—the rest of us will have to wait until the full release in October 2016.