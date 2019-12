In case you missed it, CCP, creators of EVE Online, have already launched an object into the stratosphere using a balloon that is probably way cooler than the ones you got at restaurants as a kid. Today they're looking to do it again, using a model of one of EVE's most popular ships, the Rifter.

This time, they'll be streaming the voyage live. It's all set to begin at 17:00 GMT (10 a.m. PDT, Noon CDT), and you can follow the action on the event's Facebook page .