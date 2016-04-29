Eurocom adds laptop bag options for VR road warriors

Lugging around a gaming laptop that qualifies as a desktop replacement can be cumbersome enough, but throw in a VR headset and all the pieces that go along with it and you’re looking at quite the load. To make things easier, boutique vendor Eurocom is now offering a couple of laptop bag options with its Sky X9E and DLX7 laptops.

Eurocom is calling these “VR on the Go” solutions. The Sky X9E and DLX7 are both VR ready laptops with high performance hardware that “blows away the minimum specs needed” for VR gaming on headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Buyers who configure one now have the option of adding an Everki Atlas or the monstrous Everki Titan.

“The DLX7 and Sky X9E are heavy duty, high performance, laptops that require heavy duty carrying bags. Professionals who are purchasing these systems require capable carrying bags to make presentations to clients, meeting customers or presenting VR tech at conferences like GTC 2016,” Eurocom explains . “The HTC Vive is much more than a simple headset, the entire solution is comprised of the Vive Headset, two wireless controllers, two base stations, link box and earbuds. Combine that kit with a Eurocom Sky X9E or DLX7 and a VR developer is carrying around quite a bit of technology.”

These systems aren’t for the faint of wallet. The Sky X9E starts at $3,499 (€3,007) and includes a 17.3-inch Full HD 1080p IPS display with G-Sync support (add $495/€425 to upgrade to a 4K display). A stock configuration also features an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, 24GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, desktop-class Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 GPU, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. Adding Windows costs extra.

The DLX7 takes less of a bite from your budget with a starting price of $2,999 (€2,577). It’s also a 17.3-inch laptop with a Full HD 1080p IPS panel supporting G-Sync shipping standard (with an option to upgrade to 4K). Other baseline hardware includes an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, 16GB of DDR4-2133 RAM, GeForce GTX 980 (desktop), and 1TB HDD.

Eurocom seems to be still updating its website, as both configurations only show the Everki Titan ($215/€184) as available bags, along with a few Targus brand bags.

The Titan is the bigger of the two bags. It can fit laptops up to 18.4 inches and has divided spaces to keep all your gear separate from one another. The rated capacity is 40 liters, and to make traveling easy, it folds down 180 degrees for quick inspection at airports.

Everki’s Atlas is a smaller version with support for laptops up to 17.3 inches and a rated capacity of 32 liters. It also folds down 180 degrees and has a trolley handle pass-through for sliding onto wheeled luggage.