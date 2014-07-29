Euro Truck Simulator 2 update adds three new cities and, finally, seat adjustment

Unironic truck driving game Euro Truck Simulator 2 now has three new European cities to drive to and away from. Venice, Graz and Klagenfurt are now feasible destinations thanks to update 1.11, which also introduces a range of other new features and fixes. For example: you can now adjust your seat. It's possible to adjust your seat in real world trucks, so it's about time this was reflected in Euro Truck Simulator 2.

There's more of course. Car AI code has been tweaked extensively, there are new cruise control features, the radio player now has sorting and filtering options, while the user-interface has been given a significant overhaul. Here's a list of the major changes, with the full changelog available on the Euro Truck Simulator 2 website . The update is available right now.