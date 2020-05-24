Epic's next free games may have leaked

Just over a week ago, an image was posted to Reddit claiming to detail the four games that would given away for free during the Epic Mega Sale, which is running until June 11. The first was Grand Theft Auto 5, which was already available for free, and the next three could have been guesses made by somebody looking for attention or just trolling, as so many "leaks" turn out to be.

But the second game on the list was Civilization 6, which we now know actually is the second game Epic are giving away.

The next game on that image is Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which is a bundle containing Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel, as well as all the DLC for both. If true that's a pretty sweet giveaway. Borderlands 2 is the series' high point, and still the definitive looter-shooter. The final game on the list is Ark: Survival Evolved.

We'll have to wait until Thursday, May 28 to find out if this leak is true. Until then, you can still get Civilization 6 for free, and it comes with the Aztec DLC, which was originally a pre-order bonus.