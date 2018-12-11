Epic Games has removed the Infinity Blade series from Apple's App Store

Infinity Blade is an RPG series exclusive to Apple's iOS devices. Developed by Epic Games, the trilogy served as a fancy way to show off an iDevice's gaming prowess. For mobile games of the time, it looked pretty great. But that's all in the past now, because as of today they're no longer available to purchase on Apple's App Store, nor are any related in-app purchases.

Who cares, you ask? Well, in its announcement post, Epic Games suggests that Infinity Blade may pop up in places "you wouldn't expect". It seems likely that Fornite will count among these unexpected places – the announcement on Epic's site has a Fortnite Season 7 trailer embedded at the bottom. Oh, and swords are coming to Fortnite as well – maybe that's a nod.

But it's also fairly likely that Epic Games will re-release the Infinity Blade games for its recently launched Epic Games Store. Which means the game are likely headed to PC. That's pure speculation, but the timing seems fairly telling.

"At Epic we strive to put players first and to provide a supported, full-fledged experience in every game we publish," the news post reads. "With the development of Spyjinx and other projects, it has become increasingly difficult for our team to support the Infinity Blade series at a level that meets our standards."