The Elder Scrolls Online trailer released, website live

Boomy, Michael Gambon-esque voice? An ancient symbol coming together in the mists, possibly the mists of time? Epic, rousing music? No actual sight of gameplay? Why, yes! It's the Elder Scrolls online trailer, which we've been eagerly awaiting since the game's announcement yesterday . www.elderscrollsonline.com has just gone live, too, but at the moment it's just some atmospheric HTML holding the above trailer, nothing more. We did have fun switching the copyright notice at the bottom between French, German and English though.