How to get to the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring

The Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring looks impossible to reach. The bridge that spans across from Stormveil Castle has collapsed, so you're probably wondering how to get there. Things can get trickier still once you realise which part of the castle you need to get to, in order to reach what's left of the bridge.

You can get to Limgrave's Divine Tower as soon as you have access to Stormveil Castle, though you won't be able to open the door there until you've beaten Godrick the Grafted. But once you have Godrick's Great Rune in your possession, you can take it to the tower to restore it. So without further ado, here's how to get to the Elden Ring Divine Tower of Limgrave.

Elden Ring Limgrave Divine Tower: How to get to the bridge

There are a couple of ways to get to the Divine Tower of Limgrave. Which way you go will depend largely on your decision when you first meet Gatekeeper Gostoc in the room near the main gate after defeating Margit. Both ways take you to the broken bridge you can see looming across the backdrop of Limgrave, but one way is more straightforward, if not riskier.

If you told Gostoc to open the main gate (whether or not you opted to enter that way), you can get to the bridge leading to the Divine Tower more quickly. The gate area is crawling with enemies, so you need to run and dodge to avoid getting hit the minute you start.

As soon as you walk through the gate, you'll be under fire from ranged enemies. Head up the short slope and follow the path to the right—just do your best to zigzag as you run to avoid getting hit. At the top of the second slope, you'll find a group of axe-wielding soldiers which you can dodge. There's an open gate behind them, but ignore that and look for the gap in the barricade on your right side.

You should now see the large, illuminated doorway ahead of you. Sprint through it, being mindful that you still need to dodge arrows and the three axemen, and you'll find the Limgrave Tower Bridge Site of Grace at the bottom of the steps on the other side. Rest here to reset anything that is still chasing you.

If you accepted Gostoc's offer and left the main gate closed, you'll need to find another way to the bridge. Travel to the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace in the northwest of the castle, then head out the door to the large courtyard with many soldiers keeping watch at the far end.

You want to head to the southeast corner of the castle, so keep to the left wall as you start down towards the open area. There's an enemy in the wooden lookout post in this area, but he shouldn't spot you if you're quick.

The barricades here can be tricky to get through, and your best bet is to hop over where the soldier with a torch stands on a raised platform. Once you're clear, veer to the left again, and you'll see more soldiers watching the area ahead of them, which is, unfortunately, where you need to go. Sprint past them down the slope and head through the gate at the bottom.

Follow the path past more enemies and head down the steps, zigzagging as you go to avoid the soldiers firing on you from pretty much every direction. Head through another gate, then veer immediately left. You'll see a large, illuminated door ahead of you. Sprint through to find and activate the Limgrave Tower Bridge Site of Grace. Phew!

How to get to the Divine Tower of Limgrave

Now you've had a moment to catch your breath, the next bit is easy. Well, sort of. Run up the steps and out onto the bridge. As you start making your way across, you'll see giants beginning to awaken. You can easily dodge their attacks; just be mindful that one of them has quite a long reach. A giant archer will also appear at the end of the bridge—where you're heading, naturally—so zigzag to dodge the bolts he fires at you as you run.

Once you're past the archer, look for the small teleporter on the ground and interact with it to travel to another location. Once you arrive, open the huge doors ahead and use the lift to take you up inside the tower. Activate the Divine Tower of Limgrave Site of Grace at the top, then head through the door on your right.

Follow the steps to the very top, and you'll find the site where you can restore the power of the Great Rune you received from Godrick.