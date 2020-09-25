This RGB-enhancing milk allows your custom-loop gaming PC to shine brightest

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: ekwb) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: ekwb) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: ekwb)

The forbidden PC milk. We mustn't drink it—no, we mustn't do that. Just look on in wonder at EKWB's latest creation: EK-CryoFuel Mystic Fog. This coolant is designed to enhance and better disperse light throughout its milky formula, allowing for rainbow effects aplenty with RGB blocks and reservoirs.

Coming in either 250ml concentrate ($15) or 1000ml premixed ($20), EK-CryoFuel Mystic Fog is available to purchase right now. Bear in mind, there are only 1,111 Mystic Fog CryoFuel premixed bottles in existence. Yes, RGB milk has a limited shelf life—get it while you can. EK says it has especially tweaked the formula to deliver long-lasting stability and vivid addressable D-RGB reactivity, so that your RGB blocks shine brightest through the liquid.

"The key feature of the new coolant formula is the perfect ratio of suspended particles versus the clear coolant basis," EK's blog post reads, "which gives the coolant its unique ability to disperse light. This will provide the best possible foundation for vivid addressable D-RGB effects inside any liquid cooling system."

This stuff is chock full of biological inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, and scale inhibitors to keep your PC running on the good stuff for longer too.

The coolant is also biodegradable (90 percent in 10 days) and will not remain in the environment or bioaccumulate, the press release reads. Good news when you'll likely want to replace this coolant after six months, EK suggests.

You can pick up Mystic Fog premix for a limited time from the EKWB webstore right now, along with the concentrate version. There's also a flow indicator giveaway for everyone that picks up a bottle, which you can check out on the EKWB site.