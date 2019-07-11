Eagle Island, a platformer about owl-hurling, is out now

Back in 2017 a falconry-themed platformer called Eagle Island caught our eye on Kickstarter, thanks to its central mechanic which has you throwing an owl at your enemies. Eagle Island went on to make its goal, spent the last couple of years in development, and is out now.

The setup has it that one of your owl friends named Koji has been abducted by a giant eagle, and so you take your remaining owl and your magical gauntlet, then head to Eagle Island to perform a daring rescue. The owl can be powered up with elemental totem feathers and there are power-up runes to collect as well. If you've ever wanted to bust a hole in a wall by throwing an owl at it this is the game for you.

Eagle Island has procedurally generated levels, 12 bosses, and three modes—story, roguelite, and speedrun. You can get it on Steam.