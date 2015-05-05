EA says Mirror's Edge 2 will be out in early 2016

As part of its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2015, which I know you may not have been hawkishly waiting on, EA revealed that the next Mirror's Edge is expected to come out in the fourth quarter of FY2016, which is worth waiting for.

That corporate speak date translates to sometime between January 1 and March 31, 2016, and is far enough off that it wouldn't be surprising to see a change sometime between now and then. But as far as I know this is the first time EA has taken any steps toward nailing it down, and approximate or not, it's unquestionably official.

The document also states that FIFA 16 is slated for the second quarter of the fiscal year (between July 1 and September 30 of this year), Need for Speed and Star Wars: Battlefront are coming in the third quarter (October 1-December 31), and that a new Plants vs. Zombies game will also be released in the fourth quarter. But the big news here is that Mirror's Edge 2, so EA says, is less than a year away. Do you think it'll arrive on time?