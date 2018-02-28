EA adds some weird Sims 4 costumes to Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition

In what will very likely prove to be the day's strangest videogame crossover, although let's not rule anything completely out yet, Square Enix and Electronic Arts are bringing Sims 4 outfits to Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition on Origin. And not just any Sims costumes, oh no: I'm talking about the Llama Suit and Plumbob, wearable by Noctis in the FF15 single-player campaign.

The Sims 4 costume pack will be included with all purchases of Final Fantasy 15 on Origin until May 1. The FF15 Decal Selection, "an array of cool and colorful decals" that you can plaster on the Regalia (that's the big-ass car the boys like to cruise around in) is also on the table for anyone who preorders from Origin. The EA deal works the other way around, too. Beginning March 8, a crowned prince Noctis Lucis Caelum outfit will be available for Sims 4 players.

Read more: Battlefield 5 review

It's an amusingly odd crossover, but not quite unique. Purchasing the game on Steam will get you a Half-Life costume and crowbar instead, along with an HEV Suit, Scientist Glasses, and a crowbar for use in FF15: Comrades, the downloadable expansion that adds co-op multiplayer and customizable avatars.

We recently spoke with some of the developers of Final Fantasy 15 about the process of bringing the game to the PC, and the decision to embrace mods, which designer and development manager Kenichi Shida told us wasn't a difficult choice at all: "We know that [PC gamers] wanted it, and that we had to give it to them," he said. "We want people to be as free as possible and make they want to make."

Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition comes out on March 6.