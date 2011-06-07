E3 2011: Wargaming.net announces World of Warplanes

In what surely must be an attempt to co-opt all forms of military object into a pseudo-MMO format, World of Tanks creators Wargaming.net have announced World of Warplanes. Just like its landlubbing older brother, WoW (not that one) will be a free to play deathmatch setup, with persistent statistics and a personal hangar full of planes you'll be able to buy with in-game and real-life money. It's being developed by the team behind the well-liked World of Tanks, and should hopefully have a similar level of nuance and depth to that game. Just, you know, in the sky.

Expect World of Metal Hats, World of Artillery Shells, and World of Pointy Sticks From The Stone Age up next, mark my words.