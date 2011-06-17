E3 2011 blooper reel shows biggest fails of the show

As PC gamers, we had a great time watching this year's E3, but while we were watching new Battlefield 3 footage and the FarCry 3 announcement console gamers were busy watching awkward performers waggle their limbs at motion sensing cameras. CVG have a video guide to E3 2011's most cringe-worthy moments, which unsurprisingly, heavily feature Microsoft's Kinect. Watch it and perhaps allow yourself to feel sorry for/laugh at Xbox 360 players. You can check out our compilation of E3 2011's best bits here. What's your favourite fail of E3 2011?