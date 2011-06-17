As PC gamers, we had a great time watching this year's E3, but while we were watching new Battlefield 3 footage and the FarCry 3 announcement console gamers were busy watching awkward performers waggle their limbs at motion sensing cameras. CVG have a video guide to E3 2011's most cringe-worthy moments, which unsurprisingly, heavily feature Microsoft's Kinect. Watch it and perhaps allow yourself to feel sorry for/laugh at Xbox 360 players. You can check out our compilation of E3 2011's best bits here. What's your favourite fail of E3 2011?
E3 2011 blooper reel shows biggest fails of the show
