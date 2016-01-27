Dying Light: The Following 'nightmare mode' detailed

Dying Light: The Following launches early next month, and in addition to a whole new playable area, buggies and a bunch of silly (read: more brutal) weaponry, there's going to be a new difficulty mode. Predictably enough, the new difficulty mode will be very hard, so Techland have called it 'nightmare' mode.

The video above is designed to tell you all you need to know about 'nightmare mode', but the gist of it is this: night time lasts longer, you lose all accrued XP upon death and zombies hit harder. Meanwhile, active skills will deplete your stamina bar and certain 'easter egg' weapons designed to make the game a bit easier won't be available. The upside of all this is that you'll earn more XP while playing in nightmare mode.

The Following releases on February 9. If you don't already own the game, it'll be re-released in an Enhanced Edition featuring all of the DLC released thus far and some graphical tweaks.