Dying Light offers closed beta for dev tools

Developer tools for Dying Light will be coming to the public at large soon enough, but right now a lucky few will be able to test out early versions of the unfinished product.

As posted on the Steam community page, Techland has put the word out that you can be involved in some behind-closed-doors (metaphorically) tooling around action.

This means the drive to make Dying Light a moddable beast is well underway - which is reassuring following the confusion back in February, with the official tools sure to help extend the popular game's lifespan by Quite A Bit.

All you need to do is send an application including Steam ID along to this email address: devtools@techland.pl

As Techland stated following the mod-blocking confusion:

"Modders were a massive part of our gaming community since Call of Juarez 2 and Dead Island—and we wish to continue that with Dying Light," the studio said in a statement. "This invitation is only the first stage of our cooperation with the gaming community. After the modding tools are released, we plan to actively support the coolest mods created by players."

Oh, and you can join in on the modding forum right here to bat ideas around, or just see why mad madness folks are coming up with.