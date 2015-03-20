Popular

Dying Light played by 3.2 million

By

Dyinglight Carousel2

Techland would like it to be known that Dying Light—that handsome game about killing zombies with electric pipes—is quite popular. 3.2 million people have played in the 45 days since launch, making it Techland's most successful game by that metric. Chris L enjoyed it to the tune of 70 in our review.

To celebrate the news, the folks at Techland have released one of those stat sheets that visualises big numbers in quirky ways, but it unfortunately fails to answer the big question I had, which was "If you used every boxed copy of Dying Light to build a big box, how many Taj Mahals could you fit inside it?" We'll have to make do with these instead.

Dyling LIght

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments