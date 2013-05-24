Dust: An Elysian Tail bringing 2D RPG action to Steam later today

Dust: An Elysian Tail, the side-scrolling anthropomorphic action RPG, has finally been swept from its XBLA home, and blown over to the PC chimney... And yes! I can continue this naff metaphor, introducing Steam as the gust of wind that's carrying it towards its release later today, when it'll finally settle on the shelf of... er... damn it. Pushed it too far.

The game follows the titular Dust, his sentient sword, the Blade of Ahrah, and its guardian Fidget as they hack-and-slash their way across the world of Falana.

"Battle dozens of enemies at once with an easy-to-learn, difficult-to-master combat system," says the game's description, "take on a variety of quests from friendly villagers, discover ancient secrets and powerful upgrades hidden throughout the massive, open world, and uncover the story of an ancient civilization on the brink of extinction as you fight to uncover your own past."

This PC release brings an increased resolution, keyboard and mouse support, and more performance options. You can find more details over at the developer's website .

And now I'm going to bombard you with some more screenshots, because hot damn, does this game look gorgeous.