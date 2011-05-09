Dungeon Siege 3 trailer shows four player co-op

The latest Dungeon Siege 3 trailer takes us into a raven's eyeball for a closer look at the four player co-op. Each character has a selection of stances from which they can utilise different power sets. The key to surviving Dungeon Siege 3's mobs lies in being in the right stance at the right time, healing your allies with area of effect spells, or switching to a more agressive power set to finish weaker enemies off. There's plenty more about the game's enemies and playable characters on the Dungeon Siege 3 site .