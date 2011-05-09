Popular

Dungeon Siege 3 trailer shows four player co-op

By

The latest Dungeon Siege 3 trailer takes us into a raven's eyeball for a closer look at the four player co-op. Each character has a selection of stances from which they can utilise different power sets. The key to surviving Dungeon Siege 3's mobs lies in being in the right stance at the right time, healing your allies with area of effect spells, or switching to a more agressive power set to finish weaker enemies off. There's plenty more about the game's enemies and playable characters on the Dungeon Siege 3 site .

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments