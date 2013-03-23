Popular

Dungeon Defenders 2 co-op gameplay revealed in first trailer

By

Earlier this week, Trendy Entertainment announced that Dungeon Defenders 2—a follow-up to the co-op action tower defense original—will be free-to-play and feature a competitive MOBA mode. The new mode is already in closed beta, but the continuation of DunDef's co-op won't be playable until later this year. Even so, Trendy has released a pre-alpha co-op gameplay trailer—it's bigger and prettier, but doesn't look to stray from the original in any fundamental way.

That's what I want: more super-saturated tower defense. We've got a while to wait, though, so in the meantime we hope to test out the new competitive mode soon.

