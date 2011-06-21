Following an earlier announcement on the 2K Games forums , the Duke Nukem Forever demo is available to download now on Steam . You an get our verdict on the Duke's latest, long overdue outing in our Duke Nukem Forever review . Earlier today we mentioned that Take Two recently said that they're not done with the Duke just yet, suggesting that there might well be more Duke games in the pipeline. Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments below.
Duke Nukem demo out now on Steam
