Dragon Quest Heroes is confirmed for PC and coming next month

It seemed a sure thing when the news leaked last week, but it's nice to get official word that Dragon Quest Heroes is coming to Steam. Better yet, it's coming soon: December 4 is the official release date.
Formerly a PS4 exclusive, Dragon Quest Heroes is basically a Dynasty Warriors game in a Dragon Quest skin, but it bolts on a fairly hefty RPG element. For what it's worth, the Steam version gets you eleven "goopy Slime weapons" and two bonus maps.
It's a good day for JRPG enthusiasts: Square Enix confirmed earlier that Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns will release next month as well, finally bringing the complete trilogy to PC. Check out the Dragon Quest Heroes system requirements below.
- Minimum:
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64bit required)
- Processor: Core i7 870 2.8GHz or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5770
- DirectX: Version 11
- Hard Drive: 20 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c over
- Recommended:
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64bit required)
- Processor: Core i7 2600 3.4GHz or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or AMD Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 11
- Hard Drive: 20 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c over