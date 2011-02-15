Dragon Age web series to star Felicia Day

The creator of comedy web series The Guild, Felicia Day, has announced that she will be starring in a six-part web series set in the Dragon Age universe. Day wrote the series, and will be playing the central role as an elf tasked with fighting back against the Darkspawn menace.

Day plays an elven assassin called Tallis, who will have to recruit companions on her quest to strike back against the Darkspawn threat. Day has been speaking to USA today about the role. "Tallis is headstrong, she fights dirty, and she has a really sarcastic sense of humor," she says. "I wanted to bring a modern sensibility to a fantasy character in a fantasy world."

"She can't accomplish her mission alone, so finding allies is tricky," Day says. "The success or failure of the mission will have a big impact on her future and her freedom."

Bioware co-founder Dr. Greg Zeschuk is really, really excited about the project. "We are really, really excited to work with people like her who have a passion and appreciation for the content and a really good history of quality. That's who we want to work with."

Filming on the series has already finished. It's directed by Peter Winther, associate producer on Independence Day, with cinematography from John Bartley of Lost fame. The series is set to hit the web later this year, will you be watching?