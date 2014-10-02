Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer talks crafting and customisation

It's the moment you've all been waiting for. Forget dragons, forget combat, and forget sweeping environments, it's time to take a look at Dragon Age: Inquisition's menus. The new trailer shows the crafting, customisation and upgrade options of the game. And that means seeing things get catalogued, collected and selected.

Sigh, okay, fine. There are also some fights, too.

I've been replaying DA: Origins recently, and I appreciated the clean, minimal lists and trees it offered. This looks a bit more involved; like vanilla Skyrim's pretty, but ultimately unwieldy menus. Hopefully they've struck a more usable balance.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is out next month, on 18 November in USA, and 21 November in Europe. You can see more of the game via a recent livestream, which shows, among other things, the detailed character creation options.