The new Dragon Age 2 DLC, called Legacy, will arrive on July 26, say VG247 . A new trailer has been released to accompany the news.

The story is based on Hawke's father and will include new creatures and new darkspawn. The trailer shows Hawke visiting a Grey Warden prison, built to hold a powerful darkspawn. We all know how well sealing away ancient evil tends to go in fantasy - we're sure nothing bad will happen at all.