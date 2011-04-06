Dragon Age 2 in your games library? Download Mass Effect 2 for free

Bioware are giving everyone who bought Dragon Age 2 a free copy of Mass Effect 2. Why? Because you're great, and they've sold a million copies in two weeks. There is no catch.

Read on for the details of how to download your free game.

Existing owners of Dragon Age 2 will qualify for the offer, along with anyone who buys the game before April 30. It doesn't even matter which platform you bought Bioware's superb RPG on - PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 players will all get a free PC download of Mass Effect 2.

Check out the FAQ to get things started.

Not bad eh? What's the best freebie you've downloaded recently?