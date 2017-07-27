Doomfist is now playable on Overwatch's live servers

Today is July 27, and you know what that means, right? Doomfist, the man whose knuckles look like a row of Volkswagen Beetles lined up on a dealer lot, is now live in Overwatch. And that, my friends, means it's time to watch a video.

Doomfist may be the most anticipated character to join the Overwatch lineup since it launched last year, and his return to the ranks of Talon, as related in the latest issue of the Overwatch comic that Blizzard put out last week, promises to cause some serious headaches for the good guys. Doomfist isn't playing for money or power: he has bigger things in mind.

To find out more about Doomfist and how to play him well, be sure to catch our rundown of his skins, abilities, and an all-pro analysis of his strengths and weaknesses.