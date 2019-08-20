Doom Eternal's new Hunter was built to slay the Slayer

So you're an Infernal Overlord of some sort, a high muckety-muck of the Black Pit, and life is good. But now you've got a problem. This guy calling himself the Doom Slayer is running around messing with your people and breaking your stuff, and he's not showing signs of getting tired and going away anytime soon. What do you do? Who slays the Slayer?

The Hunter.

But then, probably not, right? The Hunter is one of the "most formidable enemies" in Doom Eternal but ultimately it, like all the rest, is only there to take an ass-kicking. Which is cosmically unfair, when you think about it: It can destroy you repeatedly yet never escape its final fate—its doom, you might say—while you, the Slayer, need only put it down once and then you'll move on as if it never existed, the moment soon forgotten.

But that's Hell, right? And perhaps this really is Hell, not for you, but for the Hunter, and all the other demonic denizens forced to roam its corridors and caverns, knowing what awaits, yet powerless to resist or flee. What a dreadful destiny. What a terrible thing to be a part of.

Anyway, Doom Eternal comes out on November 22, with a campaign that will apparently be even longer than the previous game.