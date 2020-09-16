Popular

Dontnod's Twin Mirror gets new trailer and a December release date

By

The Epic Games Store exclusive is the studio's first self-published narrative game.

It's been a busy year for Dontnod: barely a fortnight after the release of its new adventure Tell Me Why, comes the release date for yet another of its adventures. That's Twin Mirror, a psychological detective thriller starring a very serious former journalist who—of course—boasts such a surplus of analytical skills that we must store them in a Mind Palace. 

This latter feature bears a resemblance to Dontnod's 2013 breakthrough Remember Me. In the latter you'd ferry off into someone else's brain to fiddle around with their memories. In Twin Mirror, the Mind Palace is the protagonist's brain, and you'll fiddle around in there to make deductions and do other detective-y things.

Also, the game features this crazy looking dog:

(Image credit: Dontnod)

Twin Mirror releases December 1 on the Epic Games Store, where it'll be exclusive for one year. 

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments