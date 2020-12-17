Don't want to overspend on a PC case? This budget box is just $30 after rebate

You could spend a small (or big) fortune on a case if you really wanted to, and if you have the budget (and desire) to go that route, that's great. However, if you are looking to be more frugal and devote more of your budget to things like a GPU, CPU, RAM, and storage—y'know things that will actually make a difference to your gaming experience—an inexpensive case is the way to go. And it does not get much cheaper than this.

Cooler Master's MasterBox Q300L is a budget-conscious enclosure that normally retails for $59.99, which is already rather affordable. However, it's on sale for $39.99 at Amazon right now. There's also a $10 mail-in-rebate up for grabs that brings the cost down to $29.99, if you take the time to fill out the form and send it in. Even without it, though, this is a good bargain.

Casing out a good bargain Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L TUF Gaming Alliance Case | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $30 after rebate)

This is about as cheap as it gets for a name-brand PC case, and it offers some nifty features, like having the option mounting it vertically or horizontally. Large dust filters on the top and front of the case will help keep your build clean, which you can show off through the edge-to-edge side window.View Deal

There is also a bit of a cross-theme going on here with Asus—this is billed as a TUF Gaming Alliance Edition case. Oddly enough, there is no specific mention of Asus, but the iconic TUF Gaming logo is stamped on the side panels (one of which is an acrylic window) and both magnetic dust filters that cover the entire top and front of the chassis.

One of the neat things about this case is you can orient it vertically or horizontally while still having easy access to the I/O ports. Rubber around the screws act as feet. There's also enough room to install an all-in-one liquid cooler in this case—it can accommodate a up to a 240mm radiator in the front, and a 120mm radiator in the back.

There's room for full size components as well—up to 360mm (14.1 inches) for the graphics card, a PSU up to 160mm (6.29 inches) long, and a CPU cooler up to 159mm (6.25 inches) high. And for storage, it offers up a pair of 2.5-inch drive bays.

