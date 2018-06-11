Popular

Don't Starve: Hamlet expansion gets a gameplay trailer

It's coming December of this year.

At the PC Gaming Show today, Klei showed off a gameplay trailer for Don't Starve's next expansion, Hamlet. Check that out above.

"In Don’t Starve: Hamlet, Wilson discovers a lost town of aristocratic Pigmen nestled within a foreboding tropical jungle," says Klei. "Reacquaint to city life with pig shops, houses, new items, biomes and more, or delve into the ancient pig ruins and try your hand at treasure hunting in this new single player expansion."

Find out more on the Steam DLC page. Don't Starve: Hamlet will be out December 2018.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
