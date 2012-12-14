DmC: Devil May Cry's PC release date is January 25, system requirements released

Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil May Cry reboot tells the story of half-demon Dante's quest to figure out why his hair isn't grey anymore. Actually, it's probably about fending off an apocalyptic demon invasion. We'll know for sure when the PC port arrives January 25, Capcom announced yesterday.

Unlike its console counterparts, DmC's PC version doesn't limit its FPS range (60+ for PC, says Capcom) and includes full support for Steam achievements, leaderboards, and cloud saving. It also works with controllers in addition to mouse-and-keyboard setups.

Considering the studio's acknowledgment of what happens with "trivialized" ports , we have hope that DmC will arrive on PC smoothly.

Capcom also shared the minimum and recommended system requirements, pasted in full below. It also released a gallery and two videos of the PC version in action, all included here as well for your viewing.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz or better, Intel Core2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 8 GB free hard drive space

Video Card: ATI Radeon HD 3850 or better, NVIDIA GeForce 8800GTS or better

DirectX: 9.0c or greater

Sound: Standard audio device

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: AMD Phenom II X4 3 GHz or better, Intel Core2 Quad 2.7 Ghz or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 9 GB free hard drive space

Video Card: AMD Radeon HD 6950 or better

DirectX: 9.0c or greater

Sound: Standard audio device