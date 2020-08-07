From the creator of the Cyberpunk keeblade comes an adorable Ditto keyboard

Pack your bags everyone, we're never going to find a keyboard any more adorable than this excellent Ditto one from Qlavier . This Pokemon-themed keyboard is custom made by Quen, a keyboard designer from Belgium, and it's just the sweetest thing.

The keyboard is based on the Zlant PCB, hence its off-kilter layout. It's made out of bubblegum-pink pastel acrylic, and features SA Vilebloom key caps for that final touch.

Some more pics of this lil gooey monster ! Ditto case with SA Vilebloom caps QLAVIER keyboard design A photo posted by @qlavier on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

Qlavier is the work of a single design student, and most of their boards are manufactured to commission, so I'm afraid you aren't able to buy one for yourself right now. This Ditto keyboard is just one of many stunning keyboards created by the tiny outfit, and you may recognise one of them, at least: Qlavier was responsible for the Cyberpunk keyboard.

Many of Qlavier's designs are built upon brightly coloured acrylic, which makes for quite the statement piece once finished. You'd also be hard pressed to discern these bespoke designs from the finest high-end boards produced by the biggest manufacturers going in terms of build and finish—but isn't that nearly always the case.

This Ditto keyboard sure puts the China-exclusive Razer Pikachu keyboard and mouse set to shame. It's like comparing the N64 with Pikachu infused into the console and the Stadium version with some Pokemon stickers on it—they're leagues apart.

There's a whole world of custom keycaps, keyboards, mouse mats, and more out there if you're keen to get into the hobby—just be warned, it isn't always the cheapest vice.