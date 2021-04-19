VESA calls out rumoured DisplayHDR 2000 gaming monitors as 'unapproved and deceptive'

There is no DisplayHDR 2000 specification, despite reports to the contrary. VESA, the association behind the DisplayHDR standard, has confirmed that no such DisplayHDR 2000 specification exists, and any monitors claiming to offer such a specification should be seen as "unapproved and deceptive".

This all stems from two product listings on Chinese retail site, Taobao: one for the Samsung Odyssey G9 and another for the Acer EI491CRG9. These panels claimed to offer DisplayHDR 2000, which would demand a panel capable of 2,000 nits brightness to achieve, a significant uplift over the confirmed DisplayHDR 1400 listed on its website.

"There is no 'DisplayHDR 2000' tier in the VESA DisplayHDR specification and logo program at this time," VESA says.

"VESA has no knowledge of the origins of the DisplayHDR 2000 logo currently posted on these display listings on the Taobao website. However, VESA takes any misuse of our trademarks and logos seriously."

The official DisplayHDR certification runs from DisplayHDR 400 up to DisplayHDR 1400. Each step requires more than mere brightness, too. Colour gamut range, contrast ratio, and features such as 10-bit image processing may all be required to hit the official specification.

In the case of the Samsung and Acer, we assume that neither company was responsible for the listing on Taobao. We reached out to the former regarding the Samsung Odyssey G9 rumour at the time of writing and received no official confirmation from the company regarding its yet to be announced gaming monitor. Hardly surprising.

After all, it's not Samsung's certification on the line, and when it comes to official tech standards, and the companies that make them, image, reliability, and credibility are all king. It's understandable, then, as to why VESA is so ready to dispel rumours and get the record straight on this issue as a matter of priority.

A later DisplayHDR 1400 standard improves upon the original DisplayHDR 1000 specification. (Image credit: VESA)

The company is also responsible for the DisplayPort specification and those handy brackets on the rear of your monitor.

VESA hasn't ruled out a possible DisplayHDR 2000 standard, either, simply clarified that any such certification today is total bollocks. It's certainly not impossible for DisplayHDR to take another leap into high nits brightness with such a standard in the future, although there won't be much reason for such a standard without compatible panels.

If that day comes, VESA says it will make it absolutely clear on the displayHDR.org website.