Dishonored screenshots show scary parties, scary hats, Dunwall diorama drama

For the longest time I've had this disturbing hat/mask combo that looks like a baby fighting its way out of the throat of a surprised alligator, but strangely I've never had cause to wear it. Now I realise that it's because I don't live in Dishonored's city of Dunwall and therefore can't attend their scary, scary parties. The good news is that these new screenshots lets us all pretend we're guests, so we can admire and be slightly emotionally scarred by each other's craaazy head gear.

These screenshots come with a bonus diorama shot of Dunwall that you can print out and tape together to form an orbiting panorama. Sit within its embrace and rotate slowly on a spinning chair to absorb as much Dishonored as possible. We can't take responsibility for how much of a plonker you'll look if you actually do this. Lovely Dishonored amazepics await.