Dishonored screenshots show rat hordes and fabulous facial hair

Graham got to see Dishonored at Gamescom. He says it's was one of the most exciting games of the show. No moving footage has been released yet, but a steady trickle of screenshots have been uncovering more and more of Dishonored's mysterious world. The five new screenshots below confirm that rat mobs and handlebar moustaches will be part of that world. For more on Dishonored, you can check out the brand new official website at Dishonored.com .