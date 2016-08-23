Disgaea 2 is coming to Steam early next year

Disgaea 2, the tactical JRPG which originally released for PS2 and PSP in 2006, is coming to PC in January. The news comes via Steam, where a listing for the port appeared unceremoniously, announcing that content from both the PS2 and PSP versions (Cursed Memories and Dark Hero Days) will be combined for the package.

The port will apparently have some nice touches: three playable characters (Dark Eclair, Gig and Miabel) previously unavailable in other Western editions of the game will be available, while the port will boast an updated UI and keyboard shortcuts.

It's exciting to get another Disgaea game on PC, but proceed with caution: the port of the original game was in pretty bad shape when it launched. Since then, several updates have been rolled out since then, and Steam users are reporting that the game runs decently enough now, so hopefully Disgaea 2 will arrive with little or no hitches.