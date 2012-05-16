Diablo 3 livestream

Update: The livestream has ended and the prizes are being shipped out! Thanks for tuning in!
The PCG Action News team will be live on the scene in Diablo 3 in just 10 short minutes! Head on over to our livestream page to follow our exploits in the world of Sanctuary and join the chatroom. We have four of each Diablo-branded SteelSeries headsets, mice and mousepads. We'll be giving away one every 15 minutes for 3 hours to a random person in the chatroom (U.S. residents only, sorry). So stay tuned for your chance to win!
Prize winners
Diablo III SteelSeries Headset
- Olsenz
- Wigler
- Vancage
- Tentaclemeow
Diablo III SteelSeries Mousepad
- Feathersword
- Mowanza
- Fizzgig21
- Arkile147
Diablo III SteelSeries Mouse
- Perfectblaze
- Stottt
- Alderune
- Exolance