Here's when Diablo 2: Resurrected unlocks

Global release times, broken down by time zone.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is almost here—the remaster of Blizzard North's classic Action RPG is set for release on September 23. The original was released way back in 2000, and Resurrected has made a lot of improvements to bring the game into the modern age. An open beta weekend took place in August, so you may have had a chance to check out the game already. 

PC Gamer got an early look at Diablo 2: Resurrected back in April, but if you're keen to jump into Hell at the earliest opportunity and see for yourself, here's when you can play Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will release globally on September 23 at 8am PDT/ 4pm BST/ 5pm CEST. The game can be pre-downloaded through the Battle.net launcher, so you're ready to go as soon as it goes live.

Here's a list of release times across all regions:

  • Los Angeles: 8 am PDT
  • New York: 11 am EDT
  • London: 4 pm BST
  • Paris: 5 pm CEST
  • Singapore: 11 pm SGT
  • Sydney: 1 am (September 24) AEST

If you didn't play the original—or even if you did and want a refresher—this Diablo 2 class guide should give you some pointers. Alternatively, here's an early look at Diablo's graphical settings.

