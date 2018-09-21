Devil May Cry 5 system requirements revealed

Devil May Cry 5 isn't due till next March, so if your PC's not up to scratch you still have time to upgrade. Judging by its minimum demands, though, you may not need to improve by much—they're pretty modest.
You can find the full system requirements detailed below.
Minimum
OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX760 or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 35 GB available space
Recommended
OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX960 or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 35 GB available space
Satisfy those, and you should have enough power to handle its disposable exploding robot arms and frustrating camera controls.
Devil May Cry 5 is set for release on March 8, 2019.